UConn coach Ray Reid donates $250,000 towards new soccer complex

(WTNH)–What’s the old saying, put your money where your mouth is?

That’s exactly what UConn men’s soccer coach Ray Reid is doing. On Monday, the university announced that Reid has donated another $250,000 to help build the school’s new soccer complex.

Back in 2014, Reid donated $100,000 to the project. The head coach says soccer is very important to our state, and that he wants to make sure UConn is among the best.

Reid has been the head coach at UConn since 1979, and has won four national championships with the school, including three in Division II, and a Division I title in 2000.

The Huskies have also won eight Big East titles in his tenure, and Reid has been named National Coach of the Year four times.

