UConn coach Ray Reid donates $250,000 towards new soccer complex

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
ray-reid

(WTNH)–What’s the old saying, put your money where your mouth is?

That’s exactly what UConn men’s soccer coach Ray Reid is doing. On Monday, the university announced that Reid has donated another $250,000 to help build the school’s new soccer complex.

Back in 2014, Reid donated $100,000 to the project. The head coach says soccer is very important to our state, and that he wants to make sure UConn is among the best.

Reid has been the head coach at UConn since 1979, and has won four national championships with the school, including three in Division II, and a Division I title in 2000.

The Huskies have also won eight Big East titles in his tenure, and Reid has been named National Coach of the Year four times.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s