UConn Men’s Basketball’s Jalen Adams named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week

in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
For his contributions in the second halves of two comeback wins for the Huskies, Jalen Adams was named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday.

UConn has been red hot as of late, winning seven of its last eight contests and currently riding a four-game win streak. The reason why this streak remains intact is largely thanks to the second half heroics of Adams.

Between the two games last week, Adams averaged 16 points with 5.5 assists and 3.5 boards. On Feb. 16, UConn trailed Memphis 40-24 at the half before Adams kick-started the Huskies’ offense scoring 17 of his 19 total points in the second stanza. As has been the case all season, Adams regularly dished the ball out as well, finishing the game with 6 assists as the Huskies won, 65-62. On Sunday, Adams was the hero again. En route to a 13-point performance, Adams hit the game-winning layup with just 2.9 seconds remaining as UConn rallied back to beat Temple, 64-63.

Adams currently leads the Huskies in points per game, scoring at a 14.9 clip. His 6.6 assists per game have Adams first in the conference and in the top five across all of Division I for this category.

After beginning conference play 0-3, UConn is currently 9-5 in the AAC and is tied with Houston for third place. Next up for the Huskies is an away matchup on Feb. 22 against the Cougars with sole possession of third place on the line. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.

