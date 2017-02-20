Yale lacrosse star Jackson Morrill named Ivy League Rookie of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Jackson Morrill stepped up the first time he was needed, it just happened to be in his first collegiate lacrosse game. The freshman attackman from Baltimore, Md., scored five goals to help Yale open the season with a 16-11 victory at Villanova last Saturday. He was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Morrill, the 2016 Baltimore Sun Player of the Year, scored five goals on six shots and added an assist. He hit the net once in the first, twice in the second and added two more in the fourth.

The No. 8 Bulldogs are back in action this Saturday at noon against No. 1 ranked Maryland. The game airs live on ESPN News.

Filed by Steve Conn, Yale Associate AD & Sports Publicity Director

