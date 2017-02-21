Branford boys’ basketball coach Jake Palluzzi retiring after 29 years

Branford

(WTNH)–After 33 years on the sideline, Branford boys’ basketball coach Jake Palluzzi is stepping down, though he’ll stay on as co-athletic director.

Palluzzi spent 29 years at Branford and four at North Branford. He won 346 games, 341 of them with the Hornets.

He says he wants to be able to spend more time with his children. His son is a ballplayer too, in fifth grade.

Palluzzi says it’s time to move on, but he’s glad to have impacted so many people’s lives.

“Here at Branford High School, the most important thing for me is all the people that have come back, and that I’ve touched their lives,” Palluzzi said. “It’s not about wins and losses, I have no idea, they said I won 300 here at Branford a few games ago. At North Branford, I won almost 50 games there, but it wasn’t about that. It was about the next game and all the relationships you build.”

Branford hosts Amity on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the SCC Tournament’s first round.

