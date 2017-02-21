Connecticut Sun involved in three-team deal for Candice Dupree

Another big trade has gone down in the WNBA. Three weeks after superstar Elena Delle Donne was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Washington Mystics, Candice Dupree was moved from the Phoenix Mercury to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday.

The deal could not have been made without the Connecticut Sun. Through the trade, the Fever receive Dupree and the No. 17 selection in this year’s draft while the Mercury get Jillian Alleyne and Camille Little from the Sun. Connecticut will receive Lynetta Kizer and the eighth pick in the draft.

Kizer is a 6-foot-4 forward and center combo who is set to begin her sixth WNBA season. In 33 games with the Fever last season, she averaged a career-best 9.3 points to go along with career-highs in blocks and steals.

Little averaged 7.8 points per game for the Sun last season. Phoenix will be the fifth stop in her 11-year WNBA career after stints in San Antonio, Atlanta, Seattle, and Connecticut. Alleyne was originally drafted by the Mercury in the second round of the 2016 draft before being traded to the Sun for Kelsey Bone. Alleyne missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL injury.

The move comes after news of the team losing forward Chiney Ogwumike for the season with an Achilles tendon injury. With the addition of Kizer, the Sun returns some size to the frontcourt.

Connecticut begins its season at home on May 13 against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena will be at 7 p.m.

