Hamden Hall football team honored with rings after perfect season

(WTNH)–This past high school football season, only four Connecticut schools had perfect records–Darien, Ansonia, Choate, and Hamden Hall.

On Tuesday, the Hornets celebrated their undefeated season with a ring ceremony. Hamden Hall went 11-0 in 2016, the school’s first-ever unbeaten season.

A little bling is the reward for a year of hard work.

The Fairchester League champs also won their postseason bowl game, and were voted No. 1 in their division in New England.

The Hornets have 14 starters returning next season.

More stories by John Pierson