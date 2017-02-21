Hamden Hall football team honored with rings after perfect season

hamden-hall

(WTNH)–This past high school football season, only four Connecticut schools had perfect records–Darien, Ansonia, Choate, and Hamden Hall.

On Tuesday, the Hornets celebrated their undefeated season with a ring ceremony. Hamden Hall went 11-0 in 2016, the school’s first-ever unbeaten season.

A little bling is the reward for a year of hard work.

The Fairchester League champs also won their postseason bowl game, and were voted No. 1 in their division in New England.

The Hornets have 14 starters returning next season.

