(WTNH)–Arch rivals New London and Norwich Free Academy playing in Waterford on Tuesday night due to an issue with New London’s gym. A thousand-plus fans packed the gym.

NFA’s Seth Thomas was feeling it early. He knocked down a corner ball for three.

The Whalers’ D Major Roman is heading to Yale next year to play football. He’s an incredible athlete.

Eventually, the Wildcats outran New London. Jalen Graham got out in front of everyone.

NFA wins it, 48-46.

