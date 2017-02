The last time Trumbull was No. 1 in the state, Fairfield Warde pulled the upset on them. The Eagles are number 1 again, and a win away from a spot in the FCIAC title game.

What a low-scoring, defensive battle this semifinal game was. Taylor Brown knocked down a three for some rare scoring. Victoria Ray would answer back for Trumbull in the third, burying a three-pointer of her own.

This game would go to triple overtime, with the Eagles edging the Mustangs, 36-34.

Check out the highlights above.

