Highlights: Notre Dame finishes perfect regular season with 69-54 win over West Haven

The #1 boy’s basketball team in the state– finished off a perfect regular season tonight.

It was Senior Night for the Green Knights of Notre Dame. Five guys were playing their last game for Jason Shea’s team. The Green Machine, as always, was high-energy for this game.

Senior Tremont Waters was outstanding once again, hitting three straight threes at one point and going for 24 points. He also made a ridiculous pass that you’ll see in the highlights above.

Notre Dame finished off a perfect 20-0 regular season with a 69-54. win.

Check out the highlights above.

