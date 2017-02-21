Quinnipiac baseball’s Liam Scafariello named MAAC Player of the Week

By Published: Updated:
image_handler

After belting five dingers in four games, Quinnipiac Baseball’s Liam Scafariello was named the MAAC Player of the Week by the conference office on Tuesday.

The sophomore transfer got the Bobcats off to a strong 3-1 start thanks to his red hot week at the plate. He’s batting .333 through four games with seven RBIs and five runs scored. Of his five home runs, three were solo shots while two each brought in a pair of runs as Quinnipiac took three out of four games against the University of Texas San Antonio to kick off the 2017 campaign.

Currently, Scafariello is tied with Youngstown State’s Andrew Kendrick for most home runs in Division I baseball.

Next up for Quinnipiac is a trip to Buies Creek, N.C. for a three game series against Campbell University. The first game will be Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s