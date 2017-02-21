Quinnipiac men’s hockey feeling confident heading into Yale, ECAC playoffs

(WTNH)–Fans of the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team have been spoiled the last few years. Conference championships and Frozen Four appearances will do that. Despite what some may think though, the Bobcats are having a pretty good season.

At 17-13, QU currently sits fifth in the ECAC standings as it heads into the final weekend of the regular season. Rand Pecknold’s team closes at home against Yale and Brown. The ‘Cats seem to be finding their groove at the most important time of the year.

Check out the video above for much more.

