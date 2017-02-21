Quinnipiac softball’s Casey Herzog and Miranda Magana take home MAAC weekly honors

After helping their team to a 3-2 start to the season, Quinnipiac Softball’s Casey Herzog and Miranda Magana were honored by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Tuesday. Herzog was named the MAAC Softball Pitcher of the Week while Magana was awarded the MAAC Player of the Week.

Herzog pitched her way to a 2-1 record to begin the 2017 campaign. She pitched a complete game shutout against Central Michigan, surrendering just four hits while striking out nine. Against Villanova, Herzog came in to close out the game, picking up her first save of the season. Through three appearances, Herzog has a 1.45 era with 15 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Magana went nine for 16 over the team’s first slate of games. She had a .563 batting average during this span, driving in five RBIs. She currently has a .938 slugging percentage.

Next up for Quinnipiac is a trip to the nation’s Capitol as the Bobcats will participate in the Colonial Classic Tournament. This will include a three game series against George Washington University. The first game is set for March 3 at 1 p.m.

