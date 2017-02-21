Why moving Carmelo Anthony to the Celtics makes the most sense for the Knicks, and why it won’t happen

The New York Knicks have seen better days, failing to make the playoffs for the past three years and on the verge of having a fourth-straight season potentially end in mid-April. Carmelo Anthony is 32, and with an unclear future ahead for the Knicks, the forward has to be thinking about moving out of the Big Apple.

The Knicks currently sit at 23-34, just four losses out of a playoff spot. But would making a playoff push even be worth it? The Knicks do not have the talent to even make a first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers worth watching, nor do they currently have the assets to further build this franchise and come back stronger next year. Anthony’s value is only going to decline due to his age, so the time to sell is now. Unfortunately, finding the proper suitor will not be easy for a myriad of reasons.

The ball is in Melo’s court, as his contract features a no-trade clause, limiting the list of trade partners for the Knicks. While Anthony has had an illustrious career, one thing his resume lacks is an NBA Championship, meaning the former Syracuse star will want to go a title-contender if anywhere. Last summer, his former college coach Jim Boeheim made it clear that Anthony wouldn’t be seeing a championship anytime soon with New York, stating “He’s unlikely to win an NBA title. He’s never been on a team that even had a remote chance of winning an NBA title.”

In ten trips to the playoffs, Anthony has advanced past the first round just twice. With Anthony on the back nine of his career, Joakim Noah now north of thirty and struggling with injuries, and Derrick Rose being born with glass bones and paper skin, this Knicks team does not appear to have a reliable, long-term contributor outside of Kristaps Porzingis. For both Anthony and for the Knicks, a trade would increase the odds of either party hoisting the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy in the coming years.

It’s no secret that Anthony wants to play with his buddy LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. There is a need, with Kevin Love sidelined for a prolonged period of time after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Furthermore, Anthony would be joining a team already favored to win another NBA title. The problem lies in the potential return for the Knicks. While loaded with talent, Cleveland does not have much to give New York that would lead to a strong future. Would a very late first round pick help the Knicks land a strong piece to add to their long term nucleus of Porzingis? Not likely.

Another discussed destination has been the LA Clippers. LA has been unable to best their Western Pacific division-leading rivals, Golden State, losing to the Warriors in nine straight contests. A core of Anthony, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, and Chris Paul would certainly be a strong test for the Warriors. The main issue for the Clippers however is their defense, not their offense. LA has the worst defensive efficiency rating in the NBA over the last three games, something Anthony would not help improve. In the last matchup between the Clippers and Warriors, Golden State scored 23 fast-break points. Having Anthony on the floor wouldn’t reduce that number, either. Trading Anthony to the Clippers for young, future assets would be great for the Knicks. However, the Clippers would rather send off their excess parts to address their most glaring need: A better defense. Acquiring Anthony won’t give them that.

Recently, Anthony has been linked to a move to the Boston Celtics. On the surface, the move makes sense for both sides. Celtics GM Danny Ainge is still looking for a bonafide superstar to lead Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, Jae Crowder, and other young talents to a deep playoff run. He’d have that with Anthony, even with a limited number of prime years remaining. The Celtics also have the best assets to trade with the coveted Brooklyn Nets first round picks for the next two drafts, their own first round selection, and a protected 1-14 first round Clippers pick in 2019. The Celtics are on the fringe of challenging the Cavs for the top spot in the East, so adding Anthony would appear to give Boston a chance in a playoff series between the two teams with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

With that being said, the chances of the Celtics dishing out picks and prospects for Anthony are pretty low. Head Coach Brad Stevens has transformed his team’s offense into one of the top scoring teams in the country. This squad has been further improved by the emergence of Crowder and Avery Bradley into strong 3-point shooters. While Anthony has always been an offensive asset, his isolation style of play would not fit in well with Boston’s pace and space type of offense. Furthermore, like the Clippers, the Celtics most pressing need is on defense as the team consistently ranks in the bottom-third of the league for points allowed. Anthony would not stop James and his Cavs from outshooting the Celtics.

Boston has also repeatedly been linked to landing Jimmy Butler from the Bulls. While Anthony would provide more scoring for the Celtics than Butler would, Jimmy Buckets has a much better game on the defensive side with three All-Defensive Team selections in the past five seasons. Butler is also entering his prime while Anthony is exiting it. The five year age-difference could play a major factor in deciding where the Celtics want to send their assets if they were to trade them.

There is also the money component, as Anthony’s contract currently carries a cap hit that is about $7 million more than Butler’s would, with the gap only increasing each year. Furthermore, Anthony has an op-out for his final year which he will likely exercise in hopes of signing one final big deal under the new collective bargaining agreement. Even with Anthony, the Celtics likely wouldn’t be better than the Cavs in the next year or two. Ainge probably won’t risk losing everything he’s stockpiled for Anthony to walk after one and a half seasons wearing green.

Amid a clear schism between Anthony and Knicks Head Coach Phil Jackson, a move in the near future of at least one of these two iconic figures is imminent. According to a video report from The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “As of right now, Carmelo Anthony’s intention, sources tell me, is to remain in New York…Most of the teams who had had interest in him are looking in other directions right now, and expect Melo to remain in New York, at least for the rest of the season.”

If the Knicks do have hopes of moving Anthony before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, perhaps choosing a clear direction for the team will help. If the Knicks were to make it evident that they are planning on tanking and building through the draft, Anthony may be willing to waive his no-trade clause for more teams after knowing he won’t win a championship in New York.

Until a decision is made on how to address the team’s future, the Knicks will remain in NBA purgatory: Not good enough to make the playoffs, yet too good to land a top pick and improve.

