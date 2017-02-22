Former Quinnipiac star Connor Jones signs NHL contract, will remain with Bridgeport Sound Tigers

(WTNH)–Former Quinnipiac University hockey player Connor Jones has received a nice reward for his performance at the professional level. On Wednesday, Jones signed an NHL contract with the New York Islanders.

Jones has played the entire season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the Isles’ minor league team, and he’ll remain with the Tigers for now.

The one-year, two-way deal allows for him to remain in Bridgeport, but it will earn him some more money.

Jones, 26, has played 47 games with the Sound Tigers this season, recording 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and a plus-10 rating. The third-year pro initially signed a professional tryout (PTO) with Bridgeport at the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign and notched 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 51 games with the Sound Tigers last season. In addition, he appeared in three Calder Cup Playoff games with Bridgeport in 2015-16.

A native of Trail, BC, Jones split his first professional season between the Oklahoma City Barons (AHL) and Bakersfield Condors (ECHL) in 2014-15. The 5’9, 180-pound forward registered 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 41 regular-season games and three goals in 10 playoff contests with Oklahoma City.

Prior to turning pro, Jones played four seasons at Quinnipiac University alongside his twin brother and fellow Sound Tigers forward, Kellen Jones. C. Jones logged 129 points (49 goals, 80 assists) and 151 penalty minutes in 153 games with the Bobcats.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff