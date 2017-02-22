HBO releases trailer for “UConn: The March To Madness”

(WTNH)–HBO has released the trailer for its multi-part documentary series profiling the UConn women’s basketball team as it surpasses 100 straight wins and goes for an NCAA title this spring.

“UConn: The March to Madness” debuts Wednesday, March 11, at 10 p.m. on the network.

This one-minute trailer takes fans where few have been before: inside the locker room, on the sidelines, at practice, and elsewhere on campus. It promises to be must-see-TV ffor any UConn fan.

Heard in the trailer is Geno Auriemma describing the type of player who comes to UConn:

“Any kid that’s in high school, and chooses to play here, automatically that makes them a pretty tough kid,” Auriemma said. “You can go anywhere else in America, and they don’t have the expectations that they have here.”

“Nobody expects you to be perfect, except us, and that’s what’s gotten us to where we are today.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff