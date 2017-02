(WTNH)–Mercy and Hand girls’ basketball has become quite the SCC rivalry. Mercy edged Hand in the conference final two years ago. Hand got some revenge in last year’s final winning by two.

Round three was tonight.

Hand beat Mercy twice in the regular season, but Mercy is playing some of its best ball of the year now.

Hand had control early, good passing inside out to Hannah Martin. She gets the jumper to go.

Check out the highlights above.

