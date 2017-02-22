Highlights: Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ hockey cruises past Hamden, 5-0

(WTNH)–This winter sports season is just flying by. Notre Dame of West Haven and Hamden are both enjoying Top 10 seasons.

Tonight, they faced off against each other. The No. 6 Green Dragons visting the 4th ranked Green Knights on their senior night.

This one all Notre Dame. They take a 2 goal lead after one. Senior Vin Paollilo high glove side.

2nd period, Knights add a couple more. Hunter Krasnow stopped stays with it. Tries the wrap around. Finds the stick of Thomas Driscoll.

Later in the frame, Matt Ciaburro drops for Clayton Coassin. It’s 4-0.

Paollilo adds another, and Notre Dame wins it 5-0.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff