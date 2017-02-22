Highlights: Notre Dame-West Haven boys’ hockey cruises past Hamden, 5-0

By Published: Updated:
8455d9195c934498bbedcd9ab00179eb

(WTNH)–This winter sports season is just flying by. Notre Dame of West Haven and Hamden are both enjoying Top 10 seasons.

Tonight, they faced off against each other. The No. 6 Green Dragons visting the 4th ranked Green Knights on their senior night.

This one all Notre Dame. They take a 2 goal lead after one. Senior Vin Paollilo high glove side.

2nd period, Knights add a couple more. Hunter Krasnow stopped stays with it. Tries the wrap around. Finds the stick of Thomas Driscoll.

Later in the frame, Matt Ciaburro drops for Clayton Coassin. It’s 4-0.

Paollilo adds another, and Notre Dame wins it 5-0.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s