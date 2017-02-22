Struggling Yale men’s hockey looking to gain momentum heading into ECAC playoffs

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
474940abf71c44dd96be53f5fe7da604

(WTNH)–It’s been an up-and-down season for the Yale hockey team. The Bulldogs have been consistently inconsistent.

Yale is 11-11-5 heading into the final weekend of the regular season, and this month, the Elis have just one win.

This weekend, the team travels to Quinnipiac and then Princeton. It doesn’t matter who they are playing, though. Keith Allain’s guys just need a win.

“If you reflect back on it, I can see a lot of growth,” Allain said. “You know, we have two more games left in the regular season and then the playoffs, so it’s a little early to write the final chapter on this season yet.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s