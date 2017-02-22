Struggling Yale men’s hockey looking to gain momentum heading into ECAC playoffs

(WTNH)–It’s been an up-and-down season for the Yale hockey team. The Bulldogs have been consistently inconsistent.

Yale is 11-11-5 heading into the final weekend of the regular season, and this month, the Elis have just one win.

This weekend, the team travels to Quinnipiac and then Princeton. It doesn’t matter who they are playing, though. Keith Allain’s guys just need a win.

“If you reflect back on it, I can see a lot of growth,” Allain said. “You know, we have two more games left in the regular season and then the playoffs, so it’s a little early to write the final chapter on this season yet.”

