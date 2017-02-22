The recent reoccurrence of a 75-67 Yale-Harvard basketball score that first happened 60 years ago was either an eerie coincidence or a stroke of destiny

When Harvard defeated Yale, 75-67, recently (Feb. 11, 2017), the result not only ended a 22-game home court winning streak put together by the Bulldogs, but it provided a couple of eerie coincidences in the long history of Yale and Harvard basketball.

These quirks may come under the category of “who cares?” for some people, except those who believe in numerology. Its followers assume that there is a mystical relationship between numbers and one or more coinciding events. (Wikipedia)

At one time or another many of us have marveled at such seemingly unrelated but repeated happenings, either dismissing them from our thoughts or putting enough stock in them to search out some kind of explanation or pattern.

The above came to mind when this writer discovered the similarity in the scores of two Yale-Harvard basketball games separated by sixty years.

The rarity of identical basketball scores

Low scoring sports such as soccer, hockey and even baseball, often repeat, since they have comparatively few different double digit results. The majority of soccer matches, at least on a championship level, end with results of something like 1-0 or 2-1. Hockey scores are a little higher, but seldom go over single numbers.

In baseball, which occasionally extends into the low teens, it is not unusual for the same final score to occur in the major leagues twice on the same day.

But basketball, with point totals running from the 40’s to the 90s per game, per team, has an almost unlimited number of probabilities. It would take a computer programmer to come up with the number of possible scores.

Odds must be high against a score happening twice

That is why the probability of any score, such as 75-67, coming out twice in the 194 basketball games between Yale and Harvard, going back to 1901, is a long-shot. There are so many more than 194 score possibilities. Yet when 75-67 occurred in 2017, it was almost sixty years to the day when it first came up in another Yale-Harvard basketball game.

The coincidences of the games in March 2, 1957, and Feb. 11, 2017

(1) Each had a final score of 75-67. Yale won the 1957 game, Harvard this one in 2017.

(2) Each was on Yale’s home court in the Payne Whitney Gymnasium.

(3) One of the players on the Bulldogs’1957 Ivy League champions was Johnny Lee, although he was ill and missed the Harvard game in New Haven that year. An all-American, who died at the age of 67 in 2001, was to become a leading fund raiser for Yale, and in 1993 he was honored when a wing in the Payne Whitney Gym was named the John J. Lee Amphitheater. It is the same basketball court that was the site of the recent Harvard victory that ended in another 75-67 score.

(4) In the 1957 and 2017 contests Yale had the same total of points (36), at the end of the first half and also led at the intermission in both games.

Until next time

It may be another 60 years or more before a third 75-67 score materializes in a Yale-Harvard basketball game. By the same token, it could happen as early as Feb. 24th of this year in Cambridge, Mass., the next time those two traditional rivals are to meet.

Such are the mysteries of the laws of random numbers and the laws of probabilities. Nothing about numbers should surprise us. There is an old saying that rings true, if it CAN happen, it WILL happen. The thing we don’t really know is WHEN will it happen?

Perhaps we should ask a numerologist!

THE FIRST 75-67 YALE-HARVARD GAME

Half-time score- Yale 36, Harvard 26

_____________________________________________________________

AND SIXTY YEARS LATER:

February 11, 2017

John J. Lee Amphitheater

(Yale’s Payne Whitney Gymnasium)

More stories by Joel Alderman