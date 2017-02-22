UConn believes it is a different team than the one that was blown out by Houston

(WTNH)–UConn men’s basketball visits Houston on Wednesday night. Kevin Ollie’s guys are getting hot at the right time. They’ve won seven of their last eight and have moved up to fourth in the American Athletic Conference standings.

The Cougars crushed the Huskies the first time they played back in December, holding them to 12 first half points and winning by 16.

This looks like a different UConn team. This group seems more confident, especially playing in enemy territory.

“I think we’re a good road team, we don’t really let the crowd get to us, and we kind of like playing in that atmosphere,” said sophomore Jalen Adams. “So now we’re just trying to build our resume going into March and stay connected and stay connected in those late games situations in those games come down to it.”

UConn and Houston tip off at 9 p.m.

