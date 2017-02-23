Buoyed by NHL goalie Jaroslav Halak, red-hot Sound Tigers have won 15 of 16

(WTNH)–There’s no one hotter in the AHL these days than the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Brent Thompson’s team has won 15 of its last 16 games, including seven straight.

Having NHL goalie Jaroslav Halak in net helps. The Tigers also feature a handful of the New York Islaners’ top prospects.

“You can’t afford to lose. If you lose, you’re out of the playoffs, in one night. So for us, it’s every night’s a playoff game, and I think that keeps the guys on their toes,” Thompson said. “We are getting a lot of contributions from a lot of different guys.”

The Tigers play home this Saturday and Sunday.

