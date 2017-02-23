Buoyed by NHL goalie Jaroslav Halak, red-hot Sound Tigers have won 15 of 16

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
Sound TIGERS

(WTNH)–There’s no one hotter in the AHL these days than the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Brent Thompson’s team has won 15 of its last 16 games, including seven straight.

Having NHL goalie Jaroslav Halak in net helps. The Tigers also feature a handful of the New York Islaners’ top prospects.

“You can’t afford to lose. If you lose, you’re out of the playoffs, in one night. So for us, it’s every night’s a playoff game, and I think that keeps the guys on their toes,” Thompson said. “We are getting a lot of contributions from a lot of different guys.”

The Tigers play home this Saturday and Sunday.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s