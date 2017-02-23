Does Geno Auriemma doubt his record setting UConn Huskies?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- It’s a battle Geno Auriemma fights with himself, how good are his UConn Huskies? They have won 102 straight games and are the number 1 team in the country.
So what has the Hall of Fame coach wondering?

It’s not the 45 point wins like last night over Temple that puts doubt in his mind, it’s last weekends 3 point win against Tulane that leaves him crossing his fingers.

He says “it’s probaly because I know we’re that close (holding his fingers a quarter of an inch apart) to no one beating us and that close to Saturday (Tulane win)”

Auriemma added he hasn’t felt like that in a couple of years.

