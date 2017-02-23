Highlights: West Haven clamps down on Career, 60-51, moves to SCC quarters

(WTNH)–West Haven knocked off Career on Thursday night to move to the quarterfinals of the SCC boys’ basketball tournament. The Blue Devils will take on Hillhouse in the next round.

The game against the Panthers was close throughout, but Carl Edwards was part of the reason the Westies were able to pull away. The Blue Devils defense tightened up down the stretch.

Marquel Brooks came away with the steal, taking it all the way to the rim.

West Haven wins it, 60-51.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

