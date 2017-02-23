Highlights: Wilbur Cross cruises past North Haven, 72-56, advances to SCC quarters

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
3dbfad27e41d43788ffe80b70fe32784

(WTNh)–Wilbur Cross hosted North Haven in the opening round of the SCC tournament on Thursday night. The Indians were able to keep it close for most of the first half, with Jarrod Sancho pulling up and popping a two.

The Governors, though, would open it up a bit before the half. Junior Kwane Taylor showed off his pull-up ability. He’d sneak in for the steal and take it all the way to the rim late in the first, as well.

Wilbur Cross wins, 72-56. They’ll take on Amity in the SCC quarterfinals.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s