Highlights: Wilbur Cross cruises past North Haven, 72-56, advances to SCC quarters

(WTNh)–Wilbur Cross hosted North Haven in the opening round of the SCC tournament on Thursday night. The Indians were able to keep it close for most of the first half, with Jarrod Sancho pulling up and popping a two.

The Governors, though, would open it up a bit before the half. Junior Kwane Taylor showed off his pull-up ability. He’d sneak in for the steal and take it all the way to the rim late in the first, as well.

Wilbur Cross wins, 72-56. They’ll take on Amity in the SCC quarterfinals.

