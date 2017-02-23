Jim Boeheim on future at Syracuse: “I might be done this year”

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, right, talks with guard John Gillon on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Syracuse beat Virginia 66-62. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
(WTNH)–Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has, as UConn Twitter icon @NoEscalators likes to point out, fewer national championships than Tyler Olander.

But will the 72-year-old coach retire that way?

In a guest spot on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday, Boeheim suggesting that this might be his last season in Syracuse.

“I don’t know what’s etched in stone these days,” Boeheim said. “I really don’t. There’s a plan in place, and we’re going to see what happens. But basically right now, I might be done this year. You just don’t know. You just have to wait until the season’s over.”

In 2015, Boeheim announced that the 2017-18 season would be his last, and that associate head coach Mike Hopkins would take over. Hopkins had been announced as the program’s eventual successor years ago.

However long he stays on, it’s hard to imagine he’ll match Jim Calhoun’s three national championships. Just sayin’.

Check out Boeheim’s entire interview with Dan Patrick below:

