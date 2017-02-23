Quinnipiac hockey looking for 11th win in last 15 meetings with Yale

(WTNH)–There aren’t many bigger sporting events in Connecticut than a Yale-Quinnipiac college hockey game.

The Bobcats and Bulldogs are getting ready to do battle Friday night up on the hill in Hamden. Numbers wise, the rivalry has favored QU of late. The ‘Cats are 10-1-3 against Yale in the last 14 meetings.

The Bulldogs last win came in the 2013 national championship game. Both schools can use a win tomorrow.

“The game against Yale is always one of the better ones of the season. We know when it’s in our barn, the energy is just going to be through the roof,” said forward Chase Priskie.

“I think especially going up against those guys, there are a lot of emotions running through our bodies before the game,” said Yale forward Frank Dichiara. “Playing Quinnipiac, they’re right up the street, that’s a little incentive in itself.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Friday.

