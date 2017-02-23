Students and student-athletes make UConn’s annual HuskyThon a fundraising success

Last weekend, UConn held its annual HuskyThon fundraiser, a year-long drive to raise money for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The effort culminates with an 18-hour dance marathon in the Greer Field House.

The event raised an impressive $836,174.52 for CCMC, setting an all-time record for the event. Over 2,700 UConn students and student-athletes participated in this year’s iteration of the HuskyThon. UConn’s Field Hockey team formed its own group for the event, dubbed Team Infinity. Four players from the squad, Olivia Bolles, Montana Fleming, Anna Middendorf, and Charlotte Veitner danced nonstop for the entirety of the event.

Many student-athletes across all of UConn’s sports programs ate dinner with patients of CCMC and their families prior to the event. Student-Athletes from the softball, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, swimming and diving, field hockey, and the track and field teams also created a promotional video for HuskyThon.

