Two SCSU men’s basketball players earn NE-10 All-Conference honors

Two members of the Southern Connecticut State University Owls were awarded with NE10 All-Conference recognition according to an announcement on Thursday made by the league office. Senior guard Michael Mallory of Waterbury, Conn. and junior forward Jerry Luckett Jr. were given the recognition.

This is the third consecutive time Mallory was awarded All-Conference honors, earning his second straight First-Team selection. In his final season with the Owls, Mallory averaged 23.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. His 2,438 total points have him second in NE10 history. Should the Owls make a deep playoff run, Mallory could take over sole possession of first place as he’s just 52 points shy of breaking the record.

Luckett was selected for the third team after a strong junior year, averaging 14.6 ppg and 7.2 boards. He trailed just Mallory for points on the team and led the Owls in rebounding. He is currently seventh in the league for rebounds per game.

The Owls had a solid regular season, compiling a record of 17-11 overall and 13-7 in the conference, good for a third place finish in the Southwest Division. On Feb. 26, SCSU will travel to Manchester, N.H. to take on Saint Anselm College in the NE10 Tournament Quarterfinals. Tip-off will be at 3 p.m.

