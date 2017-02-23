Yale men’s lacrosse ready for challenge against No. 1 Maryland

(WTNH)–The nationally ranked Yale men’s lacrosse team is off to a great start. The 7th-ranked Bulldogs beat Villanova to start the season.

Andy Shay’s team now getting ready for a trip to Maryland to play the Terrapins– the No. 1 team in the country.

The Elis will likely have to play with out their top offensive threat, sophomore sniper Ben Reeves. He tweaked a hamstring last week.

The Bulldogs ready to see how they stack up against Maryland.

Eli’s open their home schedule March 4th against Bryant.

