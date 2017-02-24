Highlights: Cromwell shuts down East Hampton, takes Shoreline title

Cromwell

(WTNH)–The state tournament starts up next week for girls’ hoops, but there’s still some business to take care of in the Shoreline Conference.

East Hampton and Cromwell getting together for the Shoreline final. The Bellringers played a solid first quarter, but Cromwell would answer.

They took a seven-point lead at the half, but East Hampton cut into it after a jumper by Lindsay Obrann.

In the fourth though, Cromwell puts it away. Geanna Williams got a putback to go, plus the foul.

The Panthers win back-to-back Shoreline titles, the final score in this one was 48-36.

Check out the highlights.

