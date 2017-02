(WTNH)–The New England Black Wolves return to action this weekend. They host Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

One of the players to keep an eye on for the Wolves is Jay Thorimbert. The Ontario native is one of the best players in the league at winning faceoffs, which is so important because that means your team gets the ball.

So how did he get so good in the faceoff circle?

He answers that and much more in the video above.

More stories by Henry Chisholm