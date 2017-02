(WTNH)–Saturday is ‘Senior Day’ for the UConn women’s basketball team. The Huskies host Memphis at Gampel Pavilion.

Saniya Chong will be one of two seniors honored, along with Ansonia’s Tierney Lawlor. It’s been a long and winding road for Chong, a native New Yorker.

Our own Erik Dobratz sat down with Saniya to talk about how her game has evolved, meeting expectations at UConn, and what it’s going to feel like to take the floor on Senior Day.

Check it out in the video above.

