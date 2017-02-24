Princeton wins 14th straight, improves to 11-0 in Ivy

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Cannady scored all 18 of his points on 3-pointers and Princeton used a second-half run to beat Columbia 64-45 on Friday night to win its 14th straight game.

The 14-game win streak is the longest for the Tigers (18-6, 11-0) since 1998, which also marks the last time they were 11-0 in the Ivy League. They have three league games remaining.

Cannady was 6 of 11 from the arc and the Tigers finished 10 of 27 on 3-pointers. Myles Stephens added 16 points.

Mike Smith scored 11 points and Nate Hickman 10 for the Lions (10-14, 4-7), who finished with a season-low point total and have lost five straight.

Leading 27-22 at halftime, Princeton used an 11-0 run in building a 41-25 lead with 13:43 left and led by 25, 56-31, after consecutive 3-pointers by Stephens and Cannady.

The loss dropped Columbia into fifth place. The top four teams advance to the league’s first conference tournament.

