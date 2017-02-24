Quinnipiac men’s basketball to play Fairfield at Nassau Coliseum in MAAC tripleheader next season

LONG ISLAND (February 24, 2017) – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) will play a men’s basketball tripleheader at The New Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Presented By New York Community Bank on Saturday, January 27, 2018, in what will mark the conference’s first-ever basketball games at the venue.

In the LONG ISLAND HOOPS event, Iona College will play Manhattan College, Fairfield University will play Quinnipiac University and Marist College will take on Monmouth University.

Fairfield and Quinnipiac are separated by just 32 miles in Connecticut. Since Quinnipiac joined the conference in the 2013-14 season, the Bobcats hold a narrow 5-4 advantage in the head-to-head matchup. The road team has won the last seven games in this series, with the last six contests decided by five points or less. This year’s matchups were especially dramatic, as the Bobcats won at Fairfield 73-71 on a jumper from Peter Kiss with 1.9 seconds left, while the Stags won the rematch at Quinnipiac in overtime 89-86 after Tyler Nelson tied it with 0.1 seconds left.

Tickets to all three games will go on sale at a later date, while home and away teams will also be determined at a later date. For more information on The New Coliseum presented by NYCB, please visit nassaucoliseum.com.

