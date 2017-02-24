Quinnipiac volunteers teach children with disabilities how to ski

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Volunteers from Quinnipiac University will continue to help teach children with disabilities how to ski at Mount Southington through February 24th.

The university has been involved in the program with young people from the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s Skiers Unlimited program for the past two decades.

This year, a group of 25 faculty members, students and alumni from Quinnipiac’s School of Health Sciences and the Frank. H. Netter School of Medicine are taking part in the program. The volunteers are using adaptive equipment like snow slides, and outriggers to help the children improve their balance and control on the slopes.

