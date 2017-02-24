Report: FBI launches investigation into Dunkin’ Donuts Park

(WTNH)–The FBI has launched an investigation into the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park, the would-be home of the Hartford Yard Goats, according to a report from the Hartford Courant.

The Courant cites multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity as saying that FBI agents have been contacting people with knowledge of the construction, and use of public funds.

The project, which has cost $71 million thus far, was delayed well beyond the original completion date, which would have allowed the Yard Goats to play last season in Hartford. Instead, the team spent the entire season on the road.

The city of Hartford fired developers Centerplan Construction Co. and DoNo Hartford in June of last year. The Yard Goats were expected to open the season in the ballpark in April.

The Courant reports that the specific focus of the FBI investigation was not immediately clear.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff