Rory McIlroy commits to 2017 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 24, 2017 – The Travelers Championship today announced Rory McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champion, four-time major winner and No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, has committed to play in the 2017 tournament. This will be his first appearance at TPC River Highlands.

McIlroy, a 27-year-old from Northern Ireland, is a 13-time winner on the PGA TOUR. He won the 2011 U.S. Open by eight shots, then added victories at the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 British Open and, a month later, at the 2014 PGA Championship. He captured the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup title for the first time in 2016 by winning the season-ending TOUR Championship, and has seven additional career victories on the European Tour. McIlroy has also held the world’s No. 1 ranking for 95 weeks.

“We’re thrilled that fans throughout the region will have the opportunity to see one of golf’s brightest stars,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “It’s always our goal to bring the best players in the world, like Rory, to Connecticut. He has accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time, and we are all looking forward to seeing Rory in June.”

“I’m delighted that the Travelers Championship is part of my schedule this year. It’ll be such a great experience,” McIlroy said. “The course should really set up well for my game and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up there in June against some of the TOUR’s best players.”

“Rory’s commitment to playing our event is a testament to the work we do to make our player field better every year,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We have watched Rory play and have gotten to know him over the past few years. We couldn’t be happier that he is able to include the Travelers Championship on his schedule.”

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.

