(WTNH)–The Shoreline boys’ basketball tournament starts tomorrow. What a reagular season it was for the top seed Westbrook. The Knights went 18-2.

Head coach Jeff Beeman’s team is ranked number one in the upcoming Class S playoffs. Westbrook is pretty deep. The Knights have some size and can shoot. Beeman thinks this year’s team has a good shot to make a title run.

Westbrook plays Cromwell tomorrow night in the quarterfinals of the Shoreline tournament.

