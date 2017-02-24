Yale men’s basketball looking to right the ship after three straight losses

Miye Oni (Steve Musco photo)
(WTNH)–Yale men’s basketball is trying to right the ship after losing three straight Ivy League games. The Bulldogs have fallen to 6-4 in the league standings, two games back of second-place Harvard (8-2) and four back of first-place Princeton (10-0).

They’re still in line for a trip to Philadelphia and the first-ever Ivy League confernce tournament, as the top four teams will advance there.

The Elis lost a lot of key pieces from last year’s NCAA Tournament run, and were dealt another blow when point guard and leading returning scorer Makai Mason was lost for the season with a foot injury back in November.

Still, they came out of the gates strong, beating Pac-12 school Washington in Seattle and jumping out to a 14-6 start. But February hasn’t been as kind, as home losses to Harvard, Princeton and Penn have set the Bulldogs back.

Coach James Jones says it’s all just growing pains for a young team.

“You’ve got a young group of guys who have put it together and we’ve kept it together for such a long time now this year,” Jones said. “It started back in November, and now we’re in February, it’s a long time to keep that confidence and belief in yourself.”

Yale takes on Harvard on Friday night in Cambridge. Tip is at 7 p.m.

