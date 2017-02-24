Yale sinking in Ivy League standings with another loss to Harvard, but hanging around for a spot in the league’s first postseason tournament

For the second time within two weeks, Harvard overcame a Yale halftime lead and defeated the Bulldogs. 77-64, to leave the losers in a shaky third place position in the Ivy League. There are three games remaining to qualify for its inaugural post season tournament, which takes the top four teams and Yale could qualify by winning its last three games.

Heading into Saturday’s contest at Dartmouth, Yale’s record of 6-5 is just one game ahead of Penn,(5-6), which was winning at Cornell, 69-66.

Barring a total collapse, the big question for Yale now is whether it will finish third or fourth. Either way, it will have to pick its poison in the tourney, playing either Harvard again or current league leader Princeton.

Yale has now lost four of its last five, but three of the losses have come at the hands of those two teams, considered the class of the league.

Harvard is 9-2 and has a chance to cut into Princeton’s lead when it visits the Tigers next week. It is currently two games behind and probably destined to finish second.

As he did in the game at New Haven, freshman Bryce Aiken was Harvard’s top point producer with 22, including three 3-pointers and five assists.

Alex Copeland again came off the Yale bench to lead his team in scoring, with 20 points.

Harvard’s Seth Towns, another freshman, scored 18 and Zena Edosomwan 15, the same number that Yale’s Sam Downey had.

Yale (14-10) overcame an 18-10 deficit in the first half, used a 10 point run to take a 28-22 lead, and was still in front, 34-31 at the half.

After the break Harvard quickly took a 37-36 lead and went on to a 15-point cushion with 8:18 remaining.

