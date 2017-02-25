Backed by adoring fans, Notre Dame-West Haven basketball has had a season to remember

(WTNH)–It’s not easy playing against Notre Dame-West Haven.

“They come out, we show out,” said senior guard Tremont Waters.

Waters, bound for Georgetown next year, and the Green Knights have been Connecticut high school basketball’s Beatles. They’re a real crowd pleaser.

“I think our kids definitely like the big crowds it brings a different energy in the gym, and we thrive off that,”

This season they’ve packed their home gym, countless others on the road and a college gym at the University of New Haven.

“It was big but it was nothing new to me,” Waters said. He’s a big reason why crowds are following the Green Knights, and he’s taken notice.

“I love them, they start cheering a bunch of cheers, ‘It’s our house and at the end they’re like, ‘Hey hey hey, goodbye.'”

Green Knights fans also dressed up in costumes and were silent until the 10th point of one of its games was scored. It was called silent night and turned heads on Notre Dame’s bench.

“I asked the assistant coaches did they see that play Mike Brooks started the game with a dunk and we weren’t sure how he got open on the play,”

“I turned around and asked the assistant coaches but they were too busy watching the Marshmallow Man who was doing the camera for gogreenknights.com.”

The Southern Connecticut Conference title game is back at the TD Bank Sports Center this year, and the Green Knights faithful could be crashing the Hill.

“I’m saying we might even sell out Quinnipiac. If we do that would be a big thing for me and my teammates and my family to come back to New Haven and just make a huge impact.”

