Yale on the cusp of Ivy League Tournament; ends four game losing streak with 99-86 win at Dartmouth

Yale broke a four-game losing streak and almost qualified for the inaugural Ivy League tournament by defeating Dartmouth, 99-86, at Leede Arena in Hanover, N.H, Saturday night. Only an unlikely three-way tie for the remaining two positions (after Princeton and Harvard) can keep the Bulldogs in suspense.

Yale is now 7-5 in third place, ahead of Penn and Columbia, each at 5-7. Mathematically, there still could be a three way tie for the third and fourth places in the tournament if Yale loses its two remaining games, both at home against Columbia and Cornell, while Penn and Columbia win both of theirs. All three would then have 7-7 records, and the tie breaker system would determine which two of those three make the tournament.

Miye Oni, the sensational Yale freshman, had a career high 27, including four of five from 3-point range. The Big Green’s leading scorer, Evan Boudreaux, matched that total.

Alex Copeland continued his trend of coming off the Yale bench and scoring 20 or more, this time notching 23. Anthony Dallier with 17 and Sam Downey’s 10 made it five Bulldogs in double figures. Travis Johnson, another non-starter, picked up 15 for Dartmouth.

It was a spectacular night of shooting for both teams. Yale connected on 59.3 percent of its field goal attempts and Dartmouth was at 48%. Yale was successful on eighty and Dartmouth ninety percent from the foul line. Three point shots went slightly in favor of Yale (11-22) while Dartmouth was 8 for 17.

Dartmouth led 58-57 with under five minutes played in the second half. Yale (15-10 overall) ran off 12 in a row and was in front 89-79 with 2:29 to go. The Bulldogs broke away late in the second half with a 12-0 run to go up 89-79 with 2:29 to play.

IVY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Princeton 12-0

Harvard 10-2

Yale 7-5

Penn 5-7

Columbia 5-7

Brown 3-9

Cornell 3-9

Dartmouth 3-9

Saturday’s Games

Yale 99 Dartmouth 86

Columbia 70 Penn 67

Harvard 77 Brown 58

Princeton 75 Cornell 50

Friday, March 3

Cornell at Yale

Dartmouth at Penn

Columbia at Brown

Harvard at Princeton

Saturday, March 4

Columbia at Yale

Cornell at Brown

Dartmouth at Princeton

Harvard at Penn

