Albertus Magnus men’s basketball earns spot in Division III NCAA Tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – For the seventh time, the Albertus Magnus men’s basketball team will play in the Division III NCAA Tournament set to begin Friday, March 3. The Falcons are 23-4 on the year and will face the University of Rochester (N.Y.) in first-round tournament action.

Check out the full Division III bracket here.

The Falcons and Yellow Jackets will meet for the first time in program history. Albertus Magnus enters the first round on a nine-game winning streak and won their seventh Great-Northeast Athletic Conference Championship last Saturday with an 18-point win over Lasell College.

Rochester (N.Y.) earns a spot in the coveted NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after falling to Emory in its regular season finale, 63-62. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with an overall record of 21-4.

