Albertus Magnus men’s basketball earns spot in Division III NCAA Tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – For the seventh time, the Albertus Magnus men’s basketball team will play in the Division III NCAA Tournament set to begin Friday, March 3. The Falcons are 23-4 on the year and will face the University of Rochester (N.Y.) in first-round tournament action.

The Falcons and Yellow Jackets will meet for the first time in program history. Albertus Magnus enters the first round on a nine-game winning streak and won their seventh Great-Northeast Athletic Conference Championship last Saturday with an 18-point win over Lasell College.

Rochester (N.Y.) earns a spot in the coveted NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after falling to Emory in its regular season finale, 63-62. The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season with an overall record of 21-4.

