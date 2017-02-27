Black Wolves comeback falls short against Colorado; rookie Seth Oakes scores twice for New England

Courtesy: Black Wolves Publicity

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)- A second-half rally fell short Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the New England Black Wolves dropped a 14-9 decision to the Colorado Mammoth.

Trailing by first-half deficits of 6-1 and 7-2, the Black Wolves crept back to within 11-8 on a goal by rookie Seth Oakes just over six minutes into the fourth quarter.

But Colorado’s Eli McLaughlin (one goal, five assists) answered 53 seconds later, and teammate Chris Wardle (two goals, two assists) made it 13-8 with another goal at the 8:19 mark of the fourth quarter. The Black Wolves (3-6) were unable to mount another serious threat the rest of the way.

Oakes (two goals) had his first career multiple-goal game while Reilly O’Connor (two goals, three assists) had his second straight two-goal game for New England.

“I think we had the opportunities, but we kind of let them slip by, especially myself,” O’Connor said. “We had a ton of good looks and we just didn’t get the job done. I think we need to take a look in the mirror, and it is just on ourselves to be better Friday night in Toronto.”

Callum Crawford had two goals and three assists while Stephen Keogh and Zach Herreweyers each had two goals and an assists. Jay Cupido also scored twice for the Mammoth (5-4), and goalie Dillon Ward had 45 saves.

“It was a strange game,” Black Wolves coach Glenn Clark said. “I thought we had a lot of looks. We had a lot of chances. We had a lot of one-on-ones with the goalie. We just didn’t capitalize. You’ve got to find a way. We didn’t and that’s disappointing…It’s funny. A few of those (shots) go, and the mentality and the flow of the game changes but they didn’t drop.”

New England is at Toronto Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor