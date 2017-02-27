Fairfield and Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball Sees Players Receive All-MAAC Honors

After strong regular seasons that resulted in first round byes for both teams in the MAAC Tournament, the Fairfield and Quinnipiac women’s basketball teams had players earn All-MAAC honors which the league office announced on Monday.

From Fairfield, senior forward Kelsey Carey was selected for the All-MAAC First Team for the first time while redshirt senior forward Casey Smith was named to the All-MAAC Third Team for the third year in a row.

Carey finished the season ranked fifth in the conference for scoring with a 15.4 points per game clip. She also led the team in points with 447 this season. Carey was a reliable offensive option for the Stags this year, scoring in the double digits in all but four contests.

Smith is having a career-year in her final season with the Stags, putting up career-high averages in points with 12.3 and rebounds with 6.0. The Danbury, Conn. native finished 14th in the conference for scoring and 10th for free throw percentage with .765.

Quinnipiac senior guard Adily Martucci was named to the All-MAAC Second Team, while sophomore forward Aryn McClure and redshirt sophomore forward Jen Fay were tabbed for the All-MAAC Third Team.

Martucci has emerged as one of the leaders on the court for the Bobcats, nearly doubling her scoring average from 5.9 ppg to 10.1 in her final season. Hailing from Waterford, Conn. Martucci has been nearly automatic from the charity stripe, sinking free-throws at a 88.9% rate. Her shutdown D has helped Quinnipiac to a MAAC-leading scoring defense that averages just 55.9 points allowed. This was her first time receiving all-conference honors.

For the second time in her career, Aryn McClure was given all-conference honors after a strong sophomore campaign. Last year’s MAAC Rookie of the Year showcased her ability as a complete player. She averaged 8.3 ppg and 6.1 boards, while her 1.7 blocks per game has her third in the MAAC and her 1.6 steals per game has McClure tied for eighth in the conference.

After coming back from an ACL-injury last year, Jen Fay earned the first all-conference honor of her career. She leads the Bobcats in scoring with 10.2 andhas been a reliable option from behind the arc, draining threes at 37.6%. Fay has hit the double-digit scoring mark in 15 games this season.

Both teams await their MAAC Quarterfinals matchups. Quinnipiac will play first on March 3 against the winner of Canisius and Niagara. Fairfield is set to play the next day against the victor of Marist versus St. Peter’s. All MAAC Tournament games are being played at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

