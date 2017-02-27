Fairfield Men’s Basketball’s Tyler Nelson Named to All-MAAC First Team

By Published: Updated:
mecjeogdodftsvz-20170227161201

Fairfield Men’s Basketball’s Tyler Nelson earned a spot on the All-MAAC First Team according an announcement by the league on Monday. This is the third all-conference honor for Nelson, who was previously named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team two years ago and to the MAAC All-Second Team last season.

Nelson has been an offensive sparkplug for the Stags, as his 18.9 points per game is the second best rate in the league. He is also constantly on the court contributing, with his average of 36.1 minutes played per game being the most in the league. Nelson also has high placement among the league’s best in multiple stats including being ranked third in free throw percentage with .863, ninth in assists with 3.5 per game, 11th in steals with 1.4 per game, and 14th in three-point field goal percentage with .384.

For the MAAC Tournament, Fairfield is seeded fifth and will face fourth-seeded Sienna College in the quarterfinals on March 4. The game, as will all the games in the tournament, takes place at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. Tip-off will be a late one at 9:30 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s