Fairfield Men’s Basketball’s Tyler Nelson Named to All-MAAC First Team

Fairfield Men’s Basketball’s Tyler Nelson earned a spot on the All-MAAC First Team according an announcement by the league on Monday. This is the third all-conference honor for Nelson, who was previously named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team two years ago and to the MAAC All-Second Team last season.

Nelson has been an offensive sparkplug for the Stags, as his 18.9 points per game is the second best rate in the league. He is also constantly on the court contributing, with his average of 36.1 minutes played per game being the most in the league. Nelson also has high placement among the league’s best in multiple stats including being ranked third in free throw percentage with .863, ninth in assists with 3.5 per game, 11th in steals with 1.4 per game, and 14th in three-point field goal percentage with .384.

For the MAAC Tournament, Fairfield is seeded fifth and will face fourth-seeded Sienna College in the quarterfinals on March 4. The game, as will all the games in the tournament, takes place at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. Tip-off will be a late one at 9:30 p.m.

