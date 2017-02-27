Highlights: Hillhouse outslugs Fairfield Prep, 39-35, moves to SCC championship game

Erik-Dobratz_20130228143436_320_240-150x150 By Published:
(WTNH)–Hillhouse wouldn’t allow Fairfield Prep to knock them off again. The Academics, who upset by Prep and knocked from their perch as No. 1 team in the state earlier this year, survived in the SCC semifinals, edging the Jesuits, 39-35.

Hillhouse did just enough down the stretch to win this one, including getting a late three-pointer from Davon Warner, which was one of the biggest shots of the night.

They’ll advance to play Notre Dame-West Haven in what should be a classic SCC championship game on Wednesday night at the TD Bank Center at Quinnipiac.

Check out the highlights above.

