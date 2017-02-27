Highlights: Tremont Waters scores ten straight points to lead Notre Dame-West Haven past Cross, 55-50, into SCC final

(WTNH)–He’s the best player on the best high school boys’ basketball team in the state. And on Monday night, Tremont Waters added another chapter to his storybook season.

The senior guard single-handedly led his team to victory over Wilbur Cross in the semifinals of the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament, being held at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

We pick up the highlights here late in the fourth quarter–less than three minutes to go.

Cross took a 47-42 lead on a dunk by Jaykeen Foreman, but then Waters, who sat with foul trouble for most of the second half, takes over.

He scored 10 straight points to give Notre Dame a five-point lead. He finished with 22 on the night.

Notre Dame-West Haven wins, 55-50. They’ll play Hillhouse in the SCC championship game.

Check out the highlights above.

