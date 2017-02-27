North Branford native, UNH outfielder Nick Perrelli Named NE10 Player of the Week

The New Haven Chargers baseball team is off to a hot start after going 4-0 to begin spring play. Much of that is thanks to the early-season offense provided by senior Nick Perrelli.

The local product out of North Branford, Conn. had a strong showing at the plate during the Northeast Challenge, batting .438 with a home run and five RBI. In three out of the four games, Perrelli drove in runs while collecting two hits in each contest. Perrelli was quick on the base paths as well, grabbing two steals over the weekend’s slate of games.

The outfielder is one of 10 seniors on an upperclassman-heavy squad.

The undefeated Chargers will look to continue their run with three games this week. First up is the team’s home opener at Vieira Field against Post University on March 1 at 3 p.m. Following that, UNH will travel to Garden City, N.Y. to take on Adelphi University for a double header on March 4.

