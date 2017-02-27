Quinnipiac Men’s Basketball’s Mikey Dixon and Peter Kiss Named to MAAC All-Rookie Team

After constant recognition with a total of ten MAAC Rookie of the Week awards between them, the league office announced today that Quinnipiac men’s basketball’s Mikey Dixon and Peter Kiss were unanimously voted to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.

Joining Dixon and Kiss on the team are Stevie Jordan from Rider University, Malik Johnson from Canisius College, and E.J. Crawford from Iona College. One of these players will be selected as the Rookie of the Year on March 3 at the MAAC awards show in Albany, N.Y.

Dixon is currently averaging 16.8 points per game, while Kiss averages 13.3 ppg. Dixon’s average has him eighth in the nation among freshman for scoring with Kiss in 18th place for this category. Both are pacing well to shatter the Quinnipiac record for highest scoring average for a freshman at the Division I level. That number was set at 13.0 ppg by Rob Monroe in the 2001-2002 season. Dixon is also on track to surpass the school’s all-divisions record of 16.7 ppg which was set by Frank Berretta during the 1979-1980 campaign.

Dixon has a staggering total of 504 points this season. With one more point, he will move into the top 10 all-time for Quinnipiac single-season scoring across all classes. This season, Kiss put up 398 points of his own.

Today, the MAAC office also announced that Dixon picked up the final MAAC Rookie of the Week honor, making it eight-straight between Quinnipiac’s two freshmen stars.

Next up for Quinnipiac is a March 2 trip to Albany, N.Y. for a first round MAAC Tournament matchup against Niagara University. The last time these two met, the Bobcats edged out the Purple Eagles 81-78 as Dixon hit the game-winner with 22.4 seconds remaining. Tip-off for the game will be at 5 p.m.

